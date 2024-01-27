Texas Parks and Wildlife awards $150K to Nederland; Doornbos Park upgrades outlined

Published 12:14 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

By PA News

Nederland city officials have in the past aired concerns regarding the feeding of ducks at Doornbos Park. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $20.6 million in local park grants, a near record, to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.

Forty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks, sports fields and other park amenities.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000.

Three communities received this grant.

Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 21 communities.

Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 16 communities.

The city of Nederland received a $150,000 small community grant for the improvement of Doornbos Park Pond project.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said this month that the Doornbos Park Pond Rehabilitation project has been awarded and construction is scheduled for completion by late April.

In addition, the large canopy near the new inclusive playground is being replaced.

Also at Doornbos Park, he said the tennis courts will be re-surfaced and the court lights will be repaired; anyone interested in the tennis court re-surfacing including pickleball striping should contact the Parks Department.

More News

Port Arthur Independent School District adding security features; new chief ready to serve

Security camera alerts to alleged burglary in progress; Port Arthur man indicted

Nederland man makes fake sexual assault outcry to avoid deadly weapon assault charge, police say

Port Arthur Little Theatre presenting “Puffs;” see show details and dates

Print Article