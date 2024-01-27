Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 15-21 Published 12:04 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

Damian Duhon, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Brandi Hebert, 47, other agency warrant(s)

Darius Stallworth, 31, assault

Llulissa Estrada, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Doy Nelson, 52, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)

Joshua Bergeron, 42, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Josey Balsano, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia

Zachary Deskey, 22, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

Jan. 15

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of 2 nd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 16

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 17

Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 18

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Macarthur.

Jan. 19

A person was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Hampton.

Injury to an elderly or disabled person and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Jan. 20

A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and another person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Eugene.

Jan. 21