Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 15-21
Published 12:04 am Saturday, January 27, 2024
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:
- Damian Duhon, 31, possession of a controlled substance
- Brandi Hebert, 47, other agency warrant(s)
- Darius Stallworth, 31, assault
- Llulissa Estrada, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Doy Nelson, 52, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
- Joshua Bergeron, 42, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Josey Balsano, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Zachary Deskey, 22, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:
Jan. 15
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 16
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 17
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 18
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Macarthur.
Jan. 19
- A person was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Hampton.
- Injury to an elderly or disabled person and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Jan. 20
- A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and another person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Eugene.
Jan. 21
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue