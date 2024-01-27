Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 15-21

Published 12:04 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

  • Damian Duhon, 31, possession of a controlled substance
  • Brandi Hebert, 47, other agency warrant(s)
  • Darius Stallworth, 31, assault
  • Llulissa Estrada, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Doy Nelson, 52, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
  • Joshua Bergeron, 42, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Josey Balsano, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Zachary Deskey, 22, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

Jan. 15

  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jan. 16

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 17

  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 18

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Macarthur.

Jan. 19

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Hampton.
  • Injury to an elderly or disabled person and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Jan. 20

  • A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and another person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Eugene.

Jan. 21

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue

More News

Port Arthur Independent School District adding security features; new chief ready to serve

Security camera alerts to alleged burglary in progress; Port Arthur man indicted

Nederland man makes fake sexual assault outcry to avoid deadly weapon assault charge, police say

Texas Parks and Wildlife awards $150K to Nederland; Doornbos Park upgrades outlined

Print Article