Port Arthur Little Theatre presenting “Puffs;” see show details and dates
Published 12:12 am Saturday, January 27, 2024
Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting “Puffs,” directed by Nic Austin.
The production is written by Matt Cox and produced by Concord Theatricals.
Show dates are planned Feb. 2-4 and 9-11. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The theater is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. near the intersection with Twin City Highway.
The synopsis: For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
Tickets are available at palt.org, or make reservations by calling 409-727-PALT.
Ticket prices are $9 for students, $11 for senior citizens, teachers and active duty military or $13 for general admission.
Cast lists (Cast 1 performs first weekend – Cast 2 performs the 2nd weekend):
Cast #1
Bryan Barajas – Wayne Hopkins
Noah Martinez – Oliver Rivers
Bailee McDowell – Megan Jones
Mallory Balsamo – Narrator
Tucker Kirtland – Ernie Mac, A Very Tall Man
Brianna Lacey – Hannah
Landon Roberts – J. Finch Fletchley
Will Hester – Leanne, Helga
Cadence Blackwell – Sally Perks
Revalyn Lummus – Susie Bones
Emmanuel Munguia – Cedric, Mr. Voldy
Keira Coons – Xavia Jones
Arwen Ewart – Harry, Hermeoone 2, Ric Gryff, Myrtle
Mia Langley – Seamus, A Certain Potions Teach, Mr. Nick, Sal
Michael Vu – Professor Turban, Ghost History Teacher, Uncle Dave, Mr. Bagman
Taylor Bean – Professor Locky, Real Mr. Moody
Michael Nash – Second Headmaster, Zach Smith
John Craig – First Headmaster, A Fat Friar
Ashley McNeill – Professor McG, Professor Sproutty, Professor Lanny, Runes Teacher, Ms. Babble
Cameron Kelly – Blondo Malfoy, Goyle
CJ Drago – Clumsy Longbottom, Viktor
Ellijah Renfrow – Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Hermeoone 3
Elly Schroeder – Hermeone 1, Rita Scooter, Вірру
Chloe Zarate – Wayne Rivers-Jones, Colin
Cast #2
Ben Porter – Wayne Hopkins
Jorge Rodriguez – Oliver Rivers
M Bartlett – Megan Jones
Mal Craigen- Narrator
Lucas Howard – Ernie Mac, A Very Tall Man
Lakhya Cottman – Hannah
Colby Foxworth – J. Finch Fletchley
Will Hester – Leanne, Helga
Zoe Henning – Leanne, Helga
Grayson Barger – Sally Perks
Morgan Hales – Susie Bones, Hermeone 3
Carson Lewis – Cedric, Mr. Voldy
Daryani Sotelo – Xavia Jones
Jaiden Parthum – Harry, Ric Gryff, Myrtle
Caleb Rhodes – Professor Locky, Real Mr. Moody, Professor Turban, Ghost History Teacher, Uncle Dave, Seamus, A Certain Potions Teacher
Michael Nash – Second Headmaster, Zach Smith
John Craig – First Headmaster, A Fat Friar
Audrey Foxworth – Professor McG, Professor Sproutty, Professor Lanny, Runes Teacher, Ms. Babble
Ethan Foxworth – Blondo Malfoy, Goyle, Mr. Bagman, Mr. Nick, Sal
CJ Drago – Clumsy Longbottom, Viktor
Ella Hommel – Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Hermeone 2
Emilee Foxworth – Hermeone 1, Rita Scooter, Вірру
Tanner Rhodes – Wayne Rivers-Jones, Colin