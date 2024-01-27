Port Arthur Little Theatre presenting “Puffs;” see show details and dates Published 12:12 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting “Puffs,” directed by Nic Austin.

The production is written by Matt Cox and produced by Concord Theatricals.

Show dates are planned Feb. 2-4 and 9-11. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The theater is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. near the intersection with Twin City Highway.

The synopsis: For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Tickets are available at palt.org, or make reservations by calling 409-727-PALT.

Ticket prices are $9 for students, $11 for senior citizens, teachers and active duty military or $13 for general admission.

Cast lists (Cast 1 performs first weekend – Cast 2 performs the 2nd weekend):

Cast #1

Bryan Barajas – Wayne Hopkins

Noah Martinez – Oliver Rivers

Bailee McDowell – Megan Jones

Mallory Balsamo – Narrator

Tucker Kirtland – Ernie Mac, A Very Tall Man

Brianna Lacey – Hannah

Landon Roberts – J. Finch Fletchley

Will Hester – Leanne, Helga

Cadence Blackwell – Sally Perks

Revalyn Lummus – Susie Bones

Emmanuel Munguia – Cedric, Mr. Voldy

Keira Coons – Xavia Jones

Arwen Ewart – Harry, Hermeoone 2, Ric Gryff, Myrtle

Mia Langley – Seamus, A Certain Potions Teach, Mr. Nick, Sal

Michael Vu – Professor Turban, Ghost History Teacher, Uncle Dave, Mr. Bagman

Taylor Bean – Professor Locky, Real Mr. Moody

Michael Nash – Second Headmaster, Zach Smith

John Craig – First Headmaster, A Fat Friar

Ashley McNeill – Professor McG, Professor Sproutty, Professor Lanny, Runes Teacher, Ms. Babble

Cameron Kelly – Blondo Malfoy, Goyle

CJ Drago – Clumsy Longbottom, Viktor

Ellijah Renfrow – Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Hermeoone 3

Elly Schroeder – Hermeone 1, Rita Scooter, Вірру

Chloe Zarate – Wayne Rivers-Jones, Colin

Cast #2

Ben Porter – Wayne Hopkins

Jorge Rodriguez – Oliver Rivers

M Bartlett – Megan Jones

Mal Craigen- Narrator

Lucas Howard – Ernie Mac, A Very Tall Man

Lakhya Cottman – Hannah

Colby Foxworth – J. Finch Fletchley

Will Hester – Leanne, Helga

Zoe Henning – Leanne, Helga

Grayson Barger – Sally Perks

Morgan Hales – Susie Bones, Hermeone 3

Carson Lewis – Cedric, Mr. Voldy

Daryani Sotelo – Xavia Jones

Jaiden Parthum – Harry, Ric Gryff, Myrtle

Caleb Rhodes – Professor Locky, Real Mr. Moody, Professor Turban, Ghost History Teacher, Uncle Dave, Seamus, A Certain Potions Teacher

Michael Nash – Second Headmaster, Zach Smith

John Craig – First Headmaster, A Fat Friar

Audrey Foxworth – Professor McG, Professor Sproutty, Professor Lanny, Runes Teacher, Ms. Babble

Ethan Foxworth – Blondo Malfoy, Goyle, Mr. Bagman, Mr. Nick, Sal

CJ Drago – Clumsy Longbottom, Viktor

Ella Hommel – Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Hermeone 2

Emilee Foxworth – Hermeone 1, Rita Scooter, Вірру

Tanner Rhodes – Wayne Rivers-Jones, Colin