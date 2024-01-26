Southeast Texas is ready for Mardi Gras’ good time rolling fun Published 12:16 am Friday, January 26, 2024

1 of 3

ORANGE — “Laissez les bons temps rouler” is how Alison Clary has been greeting city council members and support staff this month with the City of Orange.

As the city’s communication and marketing coordinator, she is all about letting the good times roll with Mardi Gras right around the corner in Orange.

“Mardi Gras season is officially upon us,” Clary said. “It’s time to eat king cake and crawfish. (Bag of Donuts) have been here before, and they are super fun. I hope everybody comes out for that.”

Locals and visitors from across Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana are invited to begin the fun with Together Thursdays on Feb. 1 at Orange Riverside Pavilion.

Dow and United Way are sponsoring a free 6:30 p.m. outdoor concert featuring Bag of Donuts.

The Pavilion is located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

The fun includes food trucks and outdoor games. Coolers are allowed, and attendees can bring lawn chairs. No pets are allowed.

The overall fun led by Explore Orange and the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the 20th Annual Mardi Gras on the Sabine.

On Friday/Feb. 2, gates open at 5 p.m. at Riverside Pavilion.

Music, food trucks and fun activities are planned, including a Zydeco concert at 7 p.m. with Chris Ardoin.

As a special treat, the City of Orange is recognizing Kevin Smith and his legacy in football at 7 p.m.

Smith, a native of Orange, is a football icon known for his exceptional career spanning high school, college and professional football.

His achievements include two state championships with the West Orange-Stark Mustangs, a Southwest Conference Championship with Texas A&M University and three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys.

In the most recent chapter of his illustrious football career, Smith became the 12th Aggie to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The fun continues Saturday/Feb. 3 when things kick off in the morning.

A kiddie zone is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with DJ entertainment, as well.

The munchkin parade starts at 1 p.m., and the Krewe of Krewe parade starts rolling at 6 p.m.

“It will be a fun weekend for everybody to come out and Mardi Gras,” Clary said. “So Happy Mardi Gras and hope to see everybody there.”

District 3 Orange City Councilwoman Terrie T. Salter is certainly ready for the fun.

“I’m getting ready for Mardi Gras,” she said during a recent city council meeting. “There is going to be a parade. Everybody come out and have fun together.”