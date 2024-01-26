Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recuses 3 teenagers approximately six miles from Sabine Pass jetties Published 7:19 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

SABINE PASS — At approximately 01:11 a.m. Friday, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Marine Unit was contacted by dispatch in reference to a stranded boat somewhere along the jetties in Sabine Pass.

Deputies proceeded to the area, where they were met with dense fog and zero visibility.

Through communication with cell phones and radios, a new location of the stranded boat was discovered.

A coordinated effort with the Sabine Pilots Crew Boats led deputies offshore approximately six miles operating their vessel by GPS and radar through the dense fog.

Sabine Pilots Boat radioed Sheriff’s Marine Unit Officers Ricky Anderson and Ronny Anders and continued to give a possible location updated with latitude and longitude coordinates.

Conditions offshore were zero visibility as well.

At approximately 02:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Marine Unit Deputies located three teen-aged males adrift in the Gulf of Mexico. They were in a small aluminum boat in which their motor had stopped working.

The teens were taken to the sheriff’s boat, and their boat was towed to the Sabine Pass boat ramp.

At approximately 04:39 a.m., deputies and teens arrived safely at the boat ramp.