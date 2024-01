Ruthie M. Anderson Published 9:40 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Mrs. Ruthie M. Anderson, 91 of Port Arthur, Texas was called home on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, Texas.

Visitation, 9:00 AM until service time.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

For additional information, go to www.hannahfh.com