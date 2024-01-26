Nederland traffic stop leads to arrest of “known narcotics dealer,” police say Published 3:41 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

NEDERLAND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Narcotics Division, the Beaumont Police Department-Narcotics Division and Texas Department of Public Safety- Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation Thursday on a known narcotics dealer in Beaumont, police said.

Detectives were able to locate the target of the investigation, 27-year-old Tomaas Stittem Jr. of Beaumont.

During a traffic stop on Stittem in Nederland, police said he was found to be in possession of ¼ pound of methamphetamine.

Stittem was placed under arrest and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional facility, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

“We appreciate the assistance from all agencies involved as we continue working together to make Jefferson County a safer place to live,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.