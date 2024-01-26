Nederland traffic stop leads to arrest of “known narcotics dealer,” police say

Published 3:41 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By PA News

Tomaas Stittem Jr.

NEDERLAND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Narcotics Division, the Beaumont Police Department-Narcotics Division and Texas Department of Public Safety- Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation Thursday on a known narcotics dealer in Beaumont, police said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the pictured methamphetamine was found in Nederland during a traffic stop.

Detectives were able to locate the target of the investigation, 27-year-old Tomaas Stittem Jr. of Beaumont.

During a traffic stop on Stittem in Nederland, police said he was found to be in possession of ¼ pound of methamphetamine.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Stittem was placed under arrest and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional facility, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

“We appreciate the assistance from all agencies involved as we continue working together to make Jefferson County a safer place to live,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

More News

Port Arthur Independent School District adding security features; new chief ready to serve

Security camera alerts to alleged burglary in progress; Port Arthur man indicted

Nederland man makes fake sexual assault outcry to avoid deadly weapon assault charge, police say

Texas Parks and Wildlife awards $150K to Nederland; Doornbos Park upgrades outlined

Print Article