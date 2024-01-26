Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 17-23
Published 12:08 am Friday, January 26, 2024
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23:
Jan. 17
- Rashad Carter, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39th Avenue.
- Ryya Young, 29, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 4800 block of 39th Street.
- A terroristic threat/ illegal dumping was reported in the 5000 block of 34th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
Jan. 18
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Sherwood.
- A firearm discharge was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 19
- Nicholas Turner, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Jackson.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4800 block of Eagles Green Circle.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
Jan. 20
- Tommie Wilson, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Canal Avenue.
- Rosendo Ochoa III, 20, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 4000 block of Forrest Drive.
- An information Report was taken at the 4600 block of McKinley.
Jan. 21
- Brian Feltman, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Cherry.
- Jazmin McDaniel, 21, was arrested for assault in the 5100 block of East Parkway Drive.
- An information report was taken at the 6500 block of 39th Street.
Jan. 22
- No reports.
Jan. 23
- Aaron Shetley, 33, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 3100 block of Pure Atlantic.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- Found property was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway Drive.