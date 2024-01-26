Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 17-23 Published 12:08 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23:

Jan. 17

Rashad Carter, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39 th Avenue.

Avenue. Ryya Young, 29, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 4800 block of 39 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat/ illegal dumping was reported in the 5000 block of 34 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Jan. 18

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Sherwood.

A firearm discharge was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 19

Nicholas Turner, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Jackson.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4800 block of Eagles Green Circle.

A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Jan. 20

Tommie Wilson, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Canal Avenue.

Rosendo Ochoa III, 20, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 4000 block of Forrest Drive.

An information Report was taken at the 4600 block of McKinley.

Jan. 21

Brian Feltman, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Cherry.

Jazmin McDaniel, 21, was arrested for assault in the 5100 block of East Parkway Drive.

An information report was taken at the 6500 block of 39th Street.

Jan. 22

No reports.

Jan. 23