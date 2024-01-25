Registration coming for YCMA senior meal program; check out details of social nourishment effort Published 12:08 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

YMCA of Southeast Texas will soon be offering meals for senior citizens in what Director Kevin Pearson calls nourishment for the soul.

The meals are not a grab-and-got, but are sit down meals where seniors age 60 and above can also hang out together.

“We’ll be eating in the social hall,” Pearson said. “The idea is, it’s more than just the nourishment for the body. It brings people together to congregate and have a meal.”

The meals are coming to the YMCA through Nutrition & Services for Seniors, a nonprofit that provides programs to assist older adults in leading quality lives while maintaining dignity and independence, according to its mission statement.

Individuals must register in order to take part in the program.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29, 30, and 31. You can register in person at the YMCA, 6760 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

The menu is preplanned each month by Nutrition & Services for Seniors.

There is a suggested $2 cost for the meal for seniors, but they may receive a meal if they are not able to pay.

People under the age of 60 may also take part in the program, and the cost is $4.

Pearson said individuals wanting to take part it he program do not have to be members of the YMCA.

The program begins Feb. 1.

Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays, starting at 11:45 a.m.

“This is a great way for people to get together,” he said. “It’s a great way to socialize.”

Pearson said as of Wednesday there were already 12 seniors signed up for the program.

The YMCA is a hub of activity of all ages, and on any given morning there might be a group of senior citizens at a table drinking coffee and chatting. After a while they get up, go work out and come back to talk, Pearson said.

Officials with the YCMA have offered nutrition seminars as well as other programming, and Pearson hopes to bring this to the meal program.

For more information, call 409-962-6644.