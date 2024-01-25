PHOTOS — Mr. Nederland, book dedication highlight Heritage Festival Mixer Published 12:06 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

1 of 4

NEDERLAND — The 2024 Nederland Heritage Festival is less than six weeks away, and the fun is brewing.

Planned for March 12-17 along Boston Avenue in Nederland, this year’s theme is “Small Town, Big Festival.”

This week’s annual mixer helped kick the excitement into high gear with the announcement of Mr. Nederland and the official dedication of the festival book.

Todd Bordelon has been named Mr. Nederland, and Rickie Collins was honored with the book dedication.

Jason Burden, 2023 Mr. Nederland, awarded the 2024 Bordelon.

Kasey Taylor with RT Technical presented the book dedication. She also announced that RT Technical built a shed for the back gate that was donated to the festival.