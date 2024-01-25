LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Port Arthur Marina patron questions city’s Pleasure Island management Published 12:02 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Pleasure Island Director George Davis has been incapable or unwilling to manage the Marina since his promotion from the EDC.

Specifically is his lack of oversight, the underwriting of applicants, rule making or enforcement of what we call “live aboards” — folks who live on their boats full time.

Those boat owners who are also members of the club have to meet approval from the membership, but the 3-4 who are not members are pretty sketchy folks.

Their boats are not used for pleasure trips on the lake.

There are great visuals of trashy docks, late night drug deals, broken gates/keypads and citizens who demand accountability and pay the City $200,000 yearly in slip rentals.

We do have a new monument sign and a disc golf course that no one uses.

— David Bradley, Vice Commodore, Port Arthur Yacht Club