INDICTMENT — Student under influence knocks out Port Arthur officer, yanks Tasers, tries to start bus

A Port Arthur high school student believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant allegedly knocked out an officer, ripped Taser prongs from his body and tried to start a school bus, authorities said.

The student, identified as Ja’Kelvin Trahan, 17, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on two charges of assault of a peace officer, which is a second-degree felony.

The Port Arthur Police Department was called to assist officers with Port Arthur Independent School District at approximately 9:37 a.m. Jan. 5 at Memorial High School.

District law enforcement was called to a classroom where Trahan was reportedly laying down in class and seemed intoxicated, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the officer arrived Trahan stuck his middle finger up to the officers and walked toward the exit, seemingly incoherent to officers.

Two officers chased the student, then Trahan reportedly turned around and punched one of the officers with a closed fist, knocking him unconscious for a few seconds.

Trahan allegedly ran toward a school bus and a Taser was used on him but Trahan did not stop; he ripped the Taser prongs out, got into the school bus and appeared to try to start the bus but couldn’t, the document read.

After running out of the bus, he continued to fight with officers, during which a second officer was knocked to the ground and received scraps and cuts to her knees, police said.

A second EMS unit arrived to check Trahan as he had been struck with the Taser twice and was bleeding on his cheek. According to the document, Trahan’s eyes were bloodshot; he was foaming at the mouth and speaking incoherently.

Trahan was eventually placed in custody and brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he was aggressive and resisted officers again.

Police had to physically restrain Trahan for 30 minutes before he calmed down enough to be handcuffed to the bed, the document read. He was then given medication to calm him down. He was later medically cleared to be brought to the County Jail.

The officer that was knocked unconscious was brought to the hospital for evaluation, as he was disoriented and bleeding from the head.

Trahan was released from jail the following day on two personal recognizance bonds, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This means the court will allow a person charged with a crime to remain at liberty pending the trial without having to post bail.