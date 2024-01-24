Utilities Division planning water outage for Groves customers Published 11:54 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

GROVES — The City of Groves Public Works Utilities Division is having a planned water outage Friday impacting a limited area of the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This outage is necessary to repair a 6-inch water main and impacts approximately 35 residential customers.

The impacted streets include:

6200 – 6400 blocks of Terrell Street

3500 – 3600 blocks of Grant, north sides

Customers will be notified by door hanger as well as phone calls.

All effort will be made to return water service to this area as soon as possible; however, customers should prepare for this interruption by storing water and/or making alternate arrangements for water during the entire planned outage period.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we make improvements to our system,” a city release stated. “Please contact the Utilities Division at 409-960-5704 if you have any questions.”