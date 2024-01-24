Police update response to Port Arthur parking lot shooting where multiple rounds were fired Published 12:18 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

1 of 3

The chaos from last week’s shooting of several vehicles at Jefferson City Shopping Center parking lot is over, leaving investigators with the task of corralling information from multiple witnesses and processing a large crime scene.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the Thursday afternoon shootout that occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. near the Bechtel Recruitment & Development Center, 3707 Twin City Highway.

Port Arthur Police Lieutenant Jeremy Lloyd said the case remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing information at this time on whether they have identified a person of interest.

A man was taken into custody at the scene on an unrelated warrant but is not the suspected shooter, police said.

Lloyd declined to elaborate on the recovery of weapons at the scene due to this being an ongoing investigation.

The crime scene

The parking area near Bechtel held more vehicles than usual on the day of the shooting, as employee orientation was ongoing at the time. There were also vehicles parked at a dentist office and other nearby businesses.

Numerous crime scene markers were placed around a white Kia Optima, thus marking numerous shell casings, and crime scene tape cordoned off a wide area of the parking lot near the Bechtel office and beyond.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene Thursday, patrol unit lights flashing, many of which were working security jobs at several of the local businesses in the shopping strip, PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said while at the scene.

A truck belonging to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

A Dodge sports car with its lights still on and the engine left running was parked next to a bush near the former site of Charles S. Nacol Jewelry store.

Lloyd said the vehicle belonged to a witness who left it running during the investigation.

Those with information about this shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.