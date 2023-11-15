Numerous fire departments respond to Lion Elastomers blaze in Port Neches Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

PORT NECHES — A fire at Lion Elastomers led to the precautionary sheltering in place of two Port Neches schools Wednesday afternoon.

Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega said authorities made contact with the school resource officers with Port Neches-Groves Independent School District at 2 p.m. to inform them they can lift the shelter in place if they so desire.

Vega said authorities received the call at approximately 1:25 p.m. at the request of Lion Elastomers’ representatives. Port Neches responded and was assisted by Nederland and Groves fire departments.

When they arrived they made contact with a facility representative and quickly positioned themselves to contain and monitor the fire.

The product on fire was latex, and Vega said there is no immediate danger to the public and no reported injuries.

Fire officials contacted PNGISD and the decision was made to shelter in place at two nearby schools, he said.

Vega said fortunately the fire was caught early on.

Vega said a Nederland Fire Department ladder truck was on scene pouring water on the site of the fire and Port Neches FD’s drone was utilized for aerial situational awareness.

He noted the drone helped determine which direction the plume of smoke was moving, which in turn allowed them to know whether to advise the public to shelter in place or evacuate.

The fire comes almost four years from the explosion at TPC, which is located near Lion Elastomers.

Lion Elastomers manufactures elastomeric polymers, according to its website. It is located at 1615 Main St., Port Neches.