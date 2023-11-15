CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System appoints Kevin Parsley as chief operating officer Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System has named Kevin Parsley as the organization’s new chief operating officer.

Parsley is a veteran executive with more than 28 years of service in the Southeast Texas ministry. He has worked in leadership roles in strategic planning, business development, operations, managed care and physician engagement.

“There is no one more qualified and compassionate to fill this integral role in our health system,” said Paul Trevino, CEO and president of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “More than just professional skillset, Kevin is a leader inside and outside the walls of our facilities. His dedication and commitment to live out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ is evident in his everyday life.”

Trevino said Parsley has led CHRISTUS in some of the organization’s most important growth, including the development of the Orthopedic Specialty Center, development of the Mid County and Orange Emergency Hospitals, collaboration with Texas Oncology on the development of a free-standing cancer center and extensive physician network development and recruitment.

Parsley, who started his new role last month, is focusing on operations excellence across all CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System facilities and maintaining a culture of quality, safety and service.

“I am honored to continue serving the Southeast Texas community in this new role,” Parsley said. “I am committed to making sure we meet and exceed the needs of our patients from all walks of life, as well as continue to maintain and grow our pool of talented Associates, from physicians and clinical staff to all essential non-clinical roles as well.”

Parsley is a Southeast Texas native. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

He serves on the Diocesan Finance Council, St. Elizabeth ACTS Leadership Team and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Parsley has also served in other leadership roles, including with Rotary, YMCA, Chamber of Commerce and Capland Speech Therapy Center.