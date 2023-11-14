Port Arthur Police seek help in finding teen missing since June Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Port Arthur police are asking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old female who has not been seen since this summer.

Ecxandy Epinosa was reported as a runaway in June and has not returned home.

PAPD noted on social media Tuesday that the teen has not communicated with family members and has not attended school in this time frame.

Espinosa is described as 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 100 pounds, thin build with long black hair.

Anyone with information on Ecxandy Epinosa is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

People with information about this can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.