Indorama Ventures releases details of Port Neches drill Published 11:18 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Indorama Ventures is conducting a plant-wide emergency drill.

The exercise/drill is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Indorama Ventures facility.

There will be a sounding of the on-site alarms, which may be audible in the areas surrounding the facility.

This will only be a drill.