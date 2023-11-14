Groves Police Department officer cleared following fatal shooting Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

GROVES — A Groves deputy marshal has been cleared in an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred over the summer.

An official with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Intake Section said a Jefferson County grand jury on Nov. 1 “no billed” the case, meaning the case was dismissed.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said the officer, identified as Deputy Marshal Ryan Golmon, returned to work after a brief amount of time during the investigation.

The case stems from a July 27 shooting in the 2800 block of Main Avenue in Groves.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to an emergency call relating to an individual behaving erratically and in possession of a handgun.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, the suspect brandished the weapon, and the officers shot the suspect,” a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

Chief Deputy Kirk Rice previously said four officers were involved in response and only one with the fatal shooting.

The man shot, identified as David Guilbeau, 60, of Groves, was brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, where he was pronounced dead.