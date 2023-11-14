Extreme Detail’s Classy Rides car show collects toys for Operation Christmas Blessings Published 12:06 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

NEDERLAND — New Beginnings Ministries and Extreme Detail are hosting “Classy Rides” Car Show Sunday to collect toys for “Operation Christmas Blessings.”

“This is our fourth year of the car show and are thrilled that we are able to help our community this holiday season,” Extreme Detail owner Luis Guevara said.

The car show runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Extreme Detail, 1500 Highway 365 in Nederland with vintage, classic and sports cars competing for Best in Show.

The entry fee is a $25 or more toys.

Food, a raffle and music along with Santa arriving at 3 p.m. will round out the day.

Dr. Henry Holland, executive director of New Beginnings, said “for 14 years New Beginnings Ministries has helped families in our community have a brighter Christmas, and the annual car show is a way of providing the much-needed toys. We love partnering with Extreme Detail.”

Operation Christmas Blessings provides struggling families with toys/gifts for their children – serving approximately 350 children each year.

For more information on how you can get involved with Operation Christmas Blessings or to donate time, money or toys, call 409-527-1518 or visit newbeginningstx.org.