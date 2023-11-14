Christmas Tree Trail creates path to holiday cheer, sales in Groves Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

GROVES — Letha Knaus with the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center said this is the best time of year to start out the holiday cheer. And Groves is the place to get it done.

Knaus is talking about an annual event called Christmas Tree Trail that allows for an early shot at holiday shopping.

“We’re doing it a little different this year and with a whole lot more fun,” Knaus said.

A map has been created with all 13 of the participating businesses and starts with a stop at Stacked Cake and Confections Co. on 4318 Lincoln Avenue.

Knaus said participants can pick up a map while at the shop, get a stamp while there, then follow the map to the other businesses and do the same.

No purchase is necessary, though all the shops have goodies, discounts and sales.

Knaus said the map brings people to the businesses on Lincoln Avenue, then East Parkway area to Twin City Highway to 32nd Street, to name a few areas.

The map is turned in at the final stop and entered to win a gift basket, with items from all of the merchants, Knaus said.

Participating merchants include: