Athlete of the Week — Palshon Darby, 10th grade, Sabine Pass High School

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By PA News

Palshon Darby

An all-around athlete, Palshon Darby takes part in four sports at Sabine Pass High School.

In football, Darby plays running back and linebacker, while in basketball he suits up as a guard.

In baseball, Darby plays in the outfield and, in track, he specializes in field events.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 15-year-old became interested in football when he got to Sabine Pass and has always had a love for the game and getting into the end zone.

As for the future, he’s ready.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we’ve gotten better as a team as the year went on,” Darby said. “I feel like my next two years are going to be some of the best football Sabine Pass has seen in a long time.”

Head Coach Cody Almond said Darby is a hard worker and has a true passion for football and everything he participates in.

“He’s a sophomore but has already proven himself as one of the leaders of our team,” Darby said.

More News

Extreme Detail’s Classy Rides car show collects toys for Operation Christmas Blessings

Christmas Tree Trail creates path to holiday cheer, sales in Groves

Acadian Ambulance shares motivation in working with Port Arthur to resolve multi-provider system

1st class of operators for Golden Triangle Polymers facility includes all regional hires

Print Article