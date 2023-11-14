Athlete of the Week — Palshon Darby, 10th grade, Sabine Pass High School Published 12:02 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

An all-around athlete, Palshon Darby takes part in four sports at Sabine Pass High School.

In football, Darby plays running back and linebacker, while in basketball he suits up as a guard.

In baseball, Darby plays in the outfield and, in track, he specializes in field events.

The 15-year-old became interested in football when he got to Sabine Pass and has always had a love for the game and getting into the end zone.

As for the future, he’s ready.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we’ve gotten better as a team as the year went on,” Darby said. “I feel like my next two years are going to be some of the best football Sabine Pass has seen in a long time.”

Head Coach Cody Almond said Darby is a hard worker and has a true passion for football and everything he participates in.

“He’s a sophomore but has already proven himself as one of the leaders of our team,” Darby said.