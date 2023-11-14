Arrest for murder made following pre-dawn Easter killing Published 10:54 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 25-year-old John Joseph “JJ” Gutierrez at his home in Hitchcock at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gutierrez was apprehended for his suspected role in the killing of 30-year-old Javoris Potier.

The killing occurred April 9 (Easter morning) at 1 a.m. at the Laday Arena, 7400 Boyt Road in Cheek in Jefferson County.

At this location, police said a two-day trail ride and Zydeco concert called “The I-10 Super ride” was hosted where hundreds of people were in attendance.

Numerous 911 calls were made and responding JCSO deputies discovered two gunshot victims. The victims were located in different areas of the property and the shootings were unrelated.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The second victim, identified Potier, sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wound.

Over the course of the ensuing investigation, it was revealed Potier was shot while attempting to help stop a fight between a group of women that are from the Galveston County area.

Detectives worked tirelessly and remained undeterred throughout the investigation, eventually leading to the identification and arrest of Gutierrez.

The arrest warrant for murder was signed by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Place #2 Judge B. Collins and bond was set at $1 million.

This investigation leading to the arrest of Gutierrez was a collaborative effort and would not have been possible without the help of law enforcement officers with the Texas City Police Department, La Marque Police Department, Hitchcock Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Pearland Police Department, League City Police Department, Webster Police Department, Deer Park Police Department and Dickinson Police department.

This investigation is ongoing. Any individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting are urged to come forward with information. Criminal charges are pending for those who purposefully obstructed and delayed this investigation.