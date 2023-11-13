1st class of operators for Golden Triangle Polymers facility includes all regional hires Published 8:36 am Monday, November 13, 2023

ORANGE — Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, as operator for Golden Triangle Polymers, onboarded its first class of 28 process operators this week for the world-scale integrated polymers facility under construction in Orange County.

The newly hired operators come primarily from the Golden Triangle, company officials said.

“Operations makes up most of the workforce for our petrochemical facilities, and these highly skilled employees are the backbone of what we do, helping to ensure we operate safely and reliably,” said Chad Jennings, plant manager for Golden Triangle Polymers.

“As a newly constructed plant, welcoming this first class of operators is a historic milestone. This facility will provide good paying jobs and economic benefits for decades to come, and people will look back and remember this team as having started it all.”

Golden Triangle Polymers is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and an indirect subsidiary of QatarEnergy.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is managing engineering, procurement and construction for the project and will operate the facility after start-up.

Local First is a program Golden Triangle Polymers launched earlier this year with a $400,000 donation.

Through the Local First program, the company is collaborating with Orange County and Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas to prioritize Orange County and the Golden Triangle region first when sourcing suppliers, vendors and workforce.

The employment portion of Local First aims to help workers from the nine-county Golden Triangle region find and compete for job opportunities through public communications, public job fairs and information sessions and resource referrals.

The nine counties that make up Local First employment are Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Liberty, Tyler, Chambers and the Bolivar Peninsula area of Galveston.

The new team members include Zachary Cravy of Beaumont, Thomas Matson of Lumberton, Brian Clayton of Orange, Chris Rasberry of Orange, Kina Jones of Beaumont, Dylan McGuire of Bridge City, David Mosley of Lumberton, Heath Woodall of Angleton, Mitchell Brown of Orange, Joseph Angelle of Orange, Justin Parish of Buna, Eric Olsen of Lumberton, Forrest Erb of Orange, David Coulter of Bridge City and Kenneth Clark of Beaumont.

Other members are Steven Matt of Orange, James Comer of Lumberton, David Williams of Orange, Sean Prejean of Beaumont, Reggie Adams of Bon Wier, Charles Phillips of Orange, Darrell Quebodeaux of Orange, Caleb Spruell of Orange, Michael Biscamp of Lumberton, Stuart Wolford of Orange, Lanston Monceaux of Orange, Wesley Threadgill of Vidor and Kevin Henry of Vidor.

Ryan Guyote of Bridge City is not pictured.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

“Chevron Phillips Chemical” includes Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, polyethylene piping and polymer resins.