Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Published 12:08 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

  • Natalie Norris, 41, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
  • Mark Hartman, 40, other agency warrant(s)
  • Samantha Gomez, 34, driving while intoxicated
  • Miguel Sanchez Soto, 44, driving while intoxicated
  • Carlos Sierra, Sr., 51, assault and obstruction

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Oct. 30

  • No reports

Oc.t 31

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Spur 136.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Merriman.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.

Nov. 1

  • No reports.

Nov. 2

  • A theft was reported in the 900 block of South.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for assault and obstruction or retaliation in the 700 block of Central.
  • Evading arrest/detention was reported in the intersection of Avenue H and Twin City Highway.

Nov. 3

  • No reports.

Nov. 4

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Llano.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

Nov. 5

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Merriman.

