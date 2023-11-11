Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Published 12:08 am Saturday, November 11, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
- Natalie Norris, 41, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Mark Hartman, 40, other agency warrant(s)
- Samantha Gomez, 34, driving while intoxicated
- Miguel Sanchez Soto, 44, driving while intoxicated
- Carlos Sierra, Sr., 51, assault and obstruction
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
Oct. 30
- No reports
Oc.t 31
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Spur 136.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Merriman.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.
Nov. 1
- No reports.
Nov. 2
- A theft was reported in the 900 block of South.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for assault and obstruction or retaliation in the 700 block of Central.
- Evading arrest/detention was reported in the intersection of Avenue H and Twin City Highway.
Nov. 3
- No reports.
Nov. 4
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Llano.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.
Nov. 5
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Merriman.