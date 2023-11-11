Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5 Published 12:08 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Natalie Norris, 41, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Mark Hartman, 40, other agency warrant(s)

Samantha Gomez, 34, driving while intoxicated

Miguel Sanchez Soto, 44, driving while intoxicated

Carlos Sierra, Sr., 51, assault and obstruction

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Oct. 30

No reports

Oc.t 31

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Spur 136.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Merriman.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.

Nov. 1

No reports.

Nov. 2

A theft was reported in the 900 block of South.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for assault and obstruction or retaliation in the 700 block of Central.

Evading arrest/detention was reported in the intersection of Avenue H and Twin City Highway.

Nov. 3

No reports.

Nov. 4

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Llano.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

Nov. 5