Port Neches man indicted who allegedly openly carried weapon in school gym Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

A Port Neches man who was arrested on his 21st birthday for openly carrying a firearm into a high school pep rally was indicted this week.

James Curtis Baker was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place for the Oct. 27 incident at Port Neches-Groves High School.

According to the affidavit for arrest, Baker entered the high school gym and sat down in the bleachers with an openly carried firearm on his right hip.

Parents saw Baker with his firearm and notified school staff, who then notified the school resource officer.

Baker was detained and escorted out of the school and arrested, the document read.

The incident occurred during a high school pep rally prior to the football game against crosstown rival, Nederland Bulldogs.

The crime is a third degree felony.

Baker has since bonded out of the county jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.