Port Neches man indicted who allegedly openly carried weapon in school gym

Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Mary Meaux

James Baker

A Port Neches man who was arrested on his 21st birthday for openly carrying a firearm into a high school pep rally was indicted this week.

James Curtis Baker was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place for the Oct. 27 incident at Port Neches-Groves High School.

According to the affidavit for arrest, Baker entered the high school gym and sat down in the bleachers with an openly carried firearm on his right hip.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Parents saw Baker with his firearm and notified school staff, who then notified the school resource officer.

Baker was detained and escorted out of the school and arrested, the document read.

The incident occurred during a high school pep rally prior to the football game against crosstown rival, Nederland Bulldogs.

The crime is a third degree felony.

Baker has since bonded out of the county jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

Go inside Sabine Pass path to bigger results: road reconstruction and upgraded boat ramp

5A-II District 10 champion Lake Creek Lions top Nederland in playoffs

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Print Article