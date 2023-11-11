Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5 Published 12:06 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Jeremy Broussard, 43, warrant other agency

Michael Folmar, 31, public intoxication/obstruction or retaliation

Cameron Smith, 26, assault causes bodily injury-family member

Vincent Bott, 68, warrant other agency

Terrainee Cole, 32, warrant other agency

Joshua Broussard, 38, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Oct 30

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 37th Street.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction or retaliation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 31

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family member in the 1100 block of Detroit.

A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 1

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 2500 block of Memphis.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 400 block of South 4 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Nov. 2

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 12th Street.

Nov. 3

Burglary of a vehicle and found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 4

• An information report was completed in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North 27th Street.

Nov. 5