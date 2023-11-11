Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Published 12:06 am Saturday, November 11, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
- Jeremy Broussard, 43, warrant other agency
- Michael Folmar, 31, public intoxication/obstruction or retaliation
- Cameron Smith, 26, assault causes bodily injury-family member
- Vincent Bott, 68, warrant other agency
- Terrainee Cole, 32, warrant other agency
- Joshua Broussard, 38, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
Oct 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 37th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction or retaliation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 31
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family member in the 1100 block of Detroit.
- A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 1
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 2500 block of Memphis.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 400 block of South 4th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
Nov. 2
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
Nov. 3
- Burglary of a vehicle and found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 4
• An information report was completed in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
Nov. 5
- An information report was completed in the 3200 block of Memphis.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Avenue H.