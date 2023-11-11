KATHIE’S KORNER — Veterans Day spotlight is special for all

Published 12:02 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By PA News

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

At the end of World War I, the fighting ceased because an agreement was made by the opposing sides to stop fighting for a certain time — a truce or armistice.

In the 1930s this federal holiday was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor veterans from  ALL  wars.

Veterans Day is always celebrated Nov. 11 and is a great time of  remembrance for the brave, unselfish, patriots who have given a big part of their lives for God, America and our borders.

Every time there was a war and our military leaders sent soldiers, we were a part of it, helping the allied countries rebuild and we still have compounds in some to monitor the ongoing life.

My husband, Mike, and I so respect and appreciate our loved ones — some retired and some still serving: Jim and Mona Treat, Tom Bench, Dr. Ron Hammonds and many of our church members.

You may remember more and even new acquaintances during some upcoming meetings, banquets or parades. Give them big congrats.

Our Evangelistic buddies, Ken and Becky Dornhecker, have ongoing rallies and banquets loving and spending time with Veterans, as they travel, preaching the Gospel and spreading God’s Love. Thanks guys!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

