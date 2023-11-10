SEE THE LIST — Port Arthur LNG Awards $100K to nonprofits through Season of Giving Published 12:16 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Sempra Infrastructure today announced that Port Arthur LNG has awarded $100,000 in community grant funding through its Season of Giving Initiative.

The initiative, a partnership with Port Arthur Newsmedia and Bechtel, distributes the funds to 41 nonprofit and community-based organizations in Greater Port Arthur.

This infusion of funds helps organizations continue providing crucial support to vulnerable families during the holiday season.

READ MORE — Season of Giving recipients share impacts in Port Arthur and beyond.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities,” said Kelly Prasser, director of external affairs at Sempra Infrastructure for the Port Arthur LNG project.

“The Season of Giving Initiative is an effort supporting our value of championing people and we are proud to be working with so many local organizations that are dedicated to improving the overall safety and health of those most in need in our communities.”

Recipients of the Season of Giving grants provide a wide range of services to those in need during the holiday season, including hot meal programs, meal delivery to homebound residents, toy drives, clothing and blanket distribution, bill assistance, as well as wellness and mental health programs.

“As a core value at Bechtel, we are committed to creating a positive legacy in the communities where we work and live,” said Lon Smith, Bechtel’s project manager for Port Arthur LNG.

“This campaign will provide local communities with essential items such as meals, pantry supplies, blankets, minor house repairs for seniors, and toys for children this holiday season. Together with Sempra Infrastructure, Bechtel is proud to support the community as we build this purposeful project.”

Stephen Hemelt, publisher with the Port Arthur News, said the effort’s growth in just more than two years highlights the buy-in from grassroots organizations and the city’s corporate leaders.

“What makes this event special is the hard work and continued impact of dozens of organizations who believe in Port Arthur and, more importantly, the residents who make this a special place to call home,” Hemelt said. “Connecting those entities with the resources needed to improve our community highlights the core mission of Season of Giving.”

The 2023 Season of Giving grant recipients are:

Arrow Child & Family Ministries Bethel Temple of Praise Deliverance Center Blue Santa Toy Run for Beaumont Boys’ Haven Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas Charlotte’s Cupboard Children’s Miracle Network Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries Community Care-Prayer Outreach Community Retirement Home Dick Dowling Lions Club Dream Center of Southeast Texas Fit Lab Foundation Foster A Friend Foundation Girls’ Haven Grace Hub Hope Women’s Resource Clinic Janiyah’s Love Land Manor Legacy Community Development Corporation Legacy Community Health Services Life Church Linda’s Lighthouse Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur Nehemiah’s Vision New Beginnings Ministries Port Arthur Police Blue Santa Port Arthur Historical Society/Museum of Gulf Coast Port Neches Police Officers Association Rock Outreach Center Sertoma Club ​ Shorkey Education & Rehabilitation Center​ Sister 2 Sistah Southeast Texas Food Bank St. Paul United Methodist Church Texas Family Care Network Ubi Caritas United Board of Mission Village of Faith Ministries Willie Carter Community Outreach Center YMCA of Southeast Texas

An awards reception honored the organizations receiving a Season of Giving grants Thursday evening at the Gates Memorial Library on the Lamar State College Port Arthur camps

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building and operating, and investing in clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers across the globe to modern energy infrastructure to source and transport renewables and natural gas, while advancing carbon sequestration and hydrogen. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, visit SempraInfrastructure.com.

About Port Arthur LNG

Currently under construction, Port Arthur LNG is a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Southeast Texas with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. The project facilities will include two natural gas liquefaction trains with a nameplate capacity of 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa); as well as the construction of new natural gas pipelines to deliver natural gas to the terminal. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is a joint venture between Sempra Infrastructure, ConocoPhillips and KKR.