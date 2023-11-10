Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 1-7 Published 12:04 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7:

Nov. 1

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 2

Two assault reports were processed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of habitation report was processed in the 3000 block of South Drive.

Assault report was taken in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

An informational report was taken in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Nov. 3

John Giessinger, 50, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 3600 block of East Parkway.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3500 block of Main.

Nov. 4

Chance Gallier, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Nov. 5

Bryan Martinez, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David.

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.

A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information/dog bite report was taken in the 3400 block of Taft.

Nov. 6

No reports.

Nov. 7