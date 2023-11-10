Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 1-7

Published 12:04 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7:

Nov. 1

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 2

  • Two assault reports were processed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of habitation report was processed in the 3000 block of South Drive.
  • Assault report was taken in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • An informational report was taken in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Nov. 3

  • John Giessinger, 50, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 3600 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 3500 block of Main.

Nov. 4

  • Chance Gallier, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of 25th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Nov. 5

  • Bryan Martinez, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.
  • A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information/dog bite report was taken in the 3400 block of Taft.

Nov. 6

  • No reports.

Nov. 7

  • Keanan Simpson, 23, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Graves.
  • Ashley Jeffords, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Post Oak.
  • An informational report was taken in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

