Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 1-7
Published 12:04 am Friday, November 10, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7:
Nov. 1
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 2
- Two assault reports were processed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of habitation report was processed in the 3000 block of South Drive.
- Assault report was taken in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- An informational report was taken in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
Nov. 3
- John Giessinger, 50, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 3600 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3500 block of Main.
Nov. 4
- Chance Gallier, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Nov. 5
- Bryan Martinez, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.
- A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information/dog bite report was taken in the 3400 block of Taft.
Nov. 6
- No reports.
Nov. 7
- Keanan Simpson, 23, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Graves.
- Ashley Jeffords, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Post Oak.
- An informational report was taken in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.