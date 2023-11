BRIEF — CASA of Southeast Texas launches Christmas Toy Drive Published 12:02 am Friday, November 10, 2023

CASA of Southeast Texas Inc. is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive from now until Dec. 15 at the CASA Office, 2449 Calder in Beaumont.

Make a difference by donating new, unwrapped toy to brighten the lives of foster kids.

Toy pick up is available. For more information, call 409-832-2272.