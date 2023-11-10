BEER RUN — Police say man steals Budweiser twice in 8 days from Port Neches store Published 4:01 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

PORT NECHES — One man keeps stealing Budweiser from a local convenience store, authorities said.

The Port Neches Police Department announced Friday that a local officer responded to Express Mart on Saba Lane regarding a theft at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 31.

Once on scene, police were advised a male entered the store, took two cases of Budweiser and left without paying, leaving in a white Toyota Corolla.

The store clerk recognized the assailant as the same man who stole two cases of Budweiser from the store on Sept. 24 and left in the same vehicle.

The suspect has reddish colored hair and a reddish colored beard.

If you recognize this man and/or the vehicle or have any information that could assist in the identification, call police at 409-719-4239.