Student-led Titan Salon opens to public, allows hands-on experience Published 12:20 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

1 of 5

Jazzi Taylor and Chrianna Thomas are getting a taste of the cosmetology world with the opening this week of Titan Salon.

Taylor and Thomas are juniors at Memorial High School and are in the cosmetology program. Each student has their own part of cosmetology they are interested in. Now they are ready to work with customers while training for their licenses.

The Titan Salon is located at the Career And Technology Education building at the high school, 3502 S. Sgt. Lucian Adams Drive.

The salon is open from 4:30 to 7p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and by appointment.

Services offered include acrylic nails, deep conditioner, eyebrow wax, facials, flat iron, hair braiding, hair color, lashes, manicures, men ad women’s cuts, pedicures, re-twists, roller sets and roller wraps.

The cost is minimal.

Cosmology Instructor Yvonne Wesley said a hair cut is between $9 and $10 and a trim is $4 to $5.

The salon is an aid for the students’ educations.

Wesley said the program is a 1,000-hour course with 500 hours theory and 500 hours hands-on.

The decision was made to open Titan Salon because students don’t get the required 500 hours hands-on during the week. The idea is to open in the evening so students can get the hours needed toward their cosmetology license.

Students in the program start off in their junior year and earn a cosmetology license in the 12th grade after passing the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

There are 33 students in the program at this time.

Wesley, who is a licensed cosmetologist, said she assigns students to clients based on the student’s interest and skills and she is with them when they are working on a client.

Taylor and Thomas are looking forward to working with clients.

Taylor has been interested in hair since the eighth grade, while Thomas in working as an aesthetician, working on skin care.

The busy students are varsity cheerleaders and also looking at careers away form the cosmetology field.

Taylor said she would like to work at a salon while in college or be an entrepreneur while pursuing a career as a pediatric nurse or pursuing psychology.

Thomas agrees with Taylor in wanting to work in a salon while in college and is looking at a career as a lawyer, she said.

“In the end, you have to love what you do,” Thomas said,

To make an appointment at Titan Salon, call 409-984-4755.