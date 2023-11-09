Numerous Veterans-appreciation events planned

Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

By PA News

Brent Weaver, Jefferson County Precinct 2 commissioner, presented the Port Neches VFW Post 4820 a plaque with a proclamation from the commissioners court in 2017.

VFW Post 4820, Port Neches is hosting a major Veterans Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Golden Triangle Veterans Memorial Park, 7626 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur.

Organizers are planning many activities for Veterans and the public to enjoy, along with helping local Veterans and their families.

Events planned include Veteran recognition, kids activities, food trucks, 21-artillery gun salute and a touch a truck.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

VFW Post 4820 team members are also attending Nederland’s Veterans Day celebration at 10 a.m. Friday at Nederland City Hall.

The Auxiliary is presenting thank you cards, certificates of appreciation and gift bags to five local veterans at the Rosefield Courts Assisted Living in Port Arthur at 10 a.m. Friday, as well.

For more information, call 409-509-1530.

More News

18-year-old leads police on high speed chase, ends in rollover crash and arrest

City of Port Arthur announces Wednesday morning main break and water outage

Water utility billing scam reported in Port Arthur

BRIEFS — Blood drive Sunday in Groves; Fentanyl abuse town hall planned in Port Arthur

Print Article