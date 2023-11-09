Numerous Veterans-appreciation events planned Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

VFW Post 4820, Port Neches is hosting a major Veterans Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Golden Triangle Veterans Memorial Park, 7626 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur.

Organizers are planning many activities for Veterans and the public to enjoy, along with helping local Veterans and their families.

Events planned include Veteran recognition, kids activities, food trucks, 21-artillery gun salute and a touch a truck.

VFW Post 4820 team members are also attending Nederland’s Veterans Day celebration at 10 a.m. Friday at Nederland City Hall.

The Auxiliary is presenting thank you cards, certificates of appreciation and gift bags to five local veterans at the Rosefield Courts Assisted Living in Port Arthur at 10 a.m. Friday, as well.

For more information, call 409-509-1530.