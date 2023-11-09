Local man included in Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors appointees Published 12:14 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

One of Valero Port Arthur Refinery’s leaders joined two our local businesspeople in their reappointments to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

The Authority has a duty to conserve, control and utilize the waters of the Neches River and its tributaries, including storm and flood waters. The group also authorizes the storing, controlling, conservation and distribution of storm and flood waters of the Neches River and its tributaries for irrigation, business and municipal uses and also for hydroelectric power.

The Authority may also sponsor and participate in an economic development program within the areas intended to strengthen the economic base and further Texas’ economic development.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced the reappointments Kal Kincaid, Clint Mitchell and Bill Voigtman for terms set to expire on July 28, 2029.

Mitchell of Nederland is the operations complex manager for Valero Port Arthur Refinery.

He is a member and former president of the Mid County Noon Optimist and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Kincaid of Beaumont is president of Texas Materials, a civil construction company.

He is a board member and transportation chairman for the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, board member of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County, chairman of Lamar University’s Construction Management Advisory Board and a member of the Beaumont Rotary Club.

Kincaid earned a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University.

Voigtman of Silsbee is the general manager of Republic Services, Golden Triangle Landfill and Hardin County Landfill.

He is a lifetime member of the Young Men’s Business League, member of the Solid Waste Advisory Council for the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission and chairman of the Church Council at Silsbee Methodist Church.

He is a former advisory council member of Leadership Southeast Texas and former president and board member of the Silsbee Chamber of Commerce.

Voigtman received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Texas State University.