Full STEM ahead for Nederland with $22K in donations for hands-on STEMscope kits Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

NEDERLAND — For teachers such as Haley Spell, hands-on activities are a great way to help students learn.

So when Nederland Independent School District received STEMscope kits from Indorama Ventures-Port Neches Operations and the Beaumont Children’s Museum, there was a lot of excitement to be had.

Spell is a sixth grade science teacher at C.O. Wilson Middle School. She said the grant means a lot in terms of curriculum.

“We’re always encouraged to have hand-on activities, and this support really makes that a lot easier,” Spell said.

Gathering supplies for 160 students is a bit burdensome, and the new kits take a lot of stress off educators.

Tina Oliver, principal at C.O. Wilson, said the kits assist with labs and allow teachers to extend their lessons.

Oliver said, as public school educators, they appreciate any industry or company wanting to invest in local educators’ efforts to train the future workforce.

The donation was made possible from funds generated by a successful Fish-O-Rama Fishing Tournament and Captain’s Dinner over the summer.

“With this generous donation, 5th through 8th grade students in the district will receive a STEMscope kit to enhance their learning by literally putting STEM in their hands,” according to information from NISD.

“STEM is an approach to learning and development that integrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Through STEM, students develop key skills including problem solving creativity, critical analysis, teamwork, independent thinking, initiative, communication, and digital literacy.”

Nederland ISD received approximately $22,000 in STEMscope kits Wednesday, which was on National STEM/STEAM Day.

Donations were also made to Bridge City and Vidor school districts.