Zane Williams is Young Emerging Leaders spotlight

Zane Williams has worked for 11 years for a contractor at Motiva.

“We were HeatEx but were bought out and the name was changed to S.W.A.T. (Specialty Welding and Turnaround), I started off as a helper and worked my way up to lead man and eventually a foreman within a year of being with the company,” Williams.

He is being recognized as the Young Emerging Leaders spotlight, which is a leadership development effort of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

After having surgery in 2022, he was no longer able to pass his fit-for-duty to continue working safely in that environment, so Williams made the career change to become an AFLAC agent in February.

“I wanted to educate people about the importance of having supplemental insurance to help keep food on their table and their bills paid in case what happened to me happened to them,” he said.

“During my AFLAC career, I was able to sign up multiple employees from all different walks of life in order to protect themselves if the unfortunate happened.”

Williams added to his professional portfolio recently by accepting a full-time position at ARK Marketing.

Williams’ wife, Naomi works as a labor and delivery nurse for Home Health Nurse and is also a S.A.N.E. nurse.

They have been married for eight years and have three sons: Callan, 6; Griffey, 5; and Mack, 3.

“They keep us busier than any job ever could,” Williams joked.

Williams is member of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Young Emerging Leaders, as well as chambers in Beaumont, Orange and Buna.

He serves as a planning committee member for IMPACT Development Southeast Texas and is active with Deweyville United Pentecostal Church.