Water utility billing scam reported in Port Arthur
Published 6:11 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
The City of Port Arthur is warning residents about a scam involving water billing.
Scammers are putting out fake information regarding water utility billing.
“DO NOT make any payments unless you contact the City of Port Arthur for verification,” a release from the city states. “All information regarding billing will be in a notice, like this one, with verifiable contacts.”
As provided by the City of Port Arthur before, the only available ways to pay water bill are:
- In-person check
- In-person cash
- In-person credit card
- Mail (money order, check, cashier’s check), City of Port Arthur Water Utilities, P. O. Box 1089, Port Arthur, TX 77641
- Phone (866-570-8872) (e-check and credit card)
Any other option is a scam, city officials stress.
“If you give a scammer payment information, they can not only steal your money but also steal your identity,” authorities warns. “If you are contacted by a scammer hang up! Please contact the Water Utility Billing Division at (409) 983-8230 to report the contact and review your options.”
Due to the system transition, call volume has been extremely high, city officials ask for patience.