Water utility billing scam reported in Port Arthur Published 6:11 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The City of Port Arthur is warning residents about a scam involving water billing.

Scammers are putting out fake information regarding water utility billing.

“DO NOT make any payments unless you contact the City of Port Arthur for verification,” a release from the city states. “All information regarding billing will be in a notice, like this one, with verifiable contacts.”

As provided by the City of Port Arthur before, the only available ways to pay water bill are:

In-person check

In-person cash

In-person credit card

Mail (money order, check, cashier’s check), City of Port Arthur Water Utilities, P. O. Box 1089, Port Arthur, TX 77641

Phone (866-570-8872) (e-check and credit card)

Any other option is a scam, city officials stress.

“If you give a scammer payment information, they can not only steal your money but also steal your identity,” authorities warns. “If you are contacted by a scammer hang up! Please contact the Water Utility Billing Division at (409) 983-8230 to report the contact and review your options.”

Due to the system transition, call volume has been extremely high, city officials ask for patience.