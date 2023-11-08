City of Port Arthur announces Wednesday morning main break and water outage

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur City Hall

The City of Port Arthur announced at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that water utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

This repair will impact all residents or businesses from Railroad Avenue to Grannis Avenue between 14th and 15th Streets.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and the water will be restored as soon as possible,” a release from the city stated. “If you have any questions, please call 409-983-8550.”

