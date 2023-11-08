BRIEFS — Blood drive Sunday in Groves; Fentanyl abuse town hall planned in Port Arthur Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

GROVES — A Community Blood Drive is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Groves.

The LifeShare Bus will be in the parking lot at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Capitol Street.

The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. worship service and stay to give for the gift of life.

Visit lifeshare.org to schedule a donation. Walkups are encouraged.

Town hall set about local fentanyl abuse

A public meeting about the deadly impact of the fentanyl/opioid abuse in Port Arthur and beyond is planned.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ecclesia Church in Port Arthur.

The meeting is sponsored by Jefferson County Keith Giblin, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso, Ecclesia Church and the Port Arthur Health Department.

Call 409-835-8612 with questions.