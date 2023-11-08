18-year-old leads police on high speed chase, ends in rollover crash and arrest Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Texas 87, with the Bridge City officer in pursuit toward Orange. The driver took a right turn onto FM 1006, where he allegedly changed lanes in and out and one two occasions was driving head on into oncoming traffic.

The chase was high speed and reached 105 mph at one time, Bergeron said.

At one point the driver skidded and left the roadway but regained control and continued fleeing.

The chase was joined by other law enforcement including West Orange police.

The driver continued to around the 2400 block of Irving Street, where the truck flipped and came to rest in the roadway, Bergeron said.

West Orange Assistant Police Chief Jesse Romero said his department was alerted to the pursuit of the Mazda truck via police radio, as the truck entered the West Orange area.

Bergeron and Romero said the chase went through residential areas and streets with heavy traffic.

Romero noted when he saw the truck at the end of the pursuit, there were no tires left on the wheels.

Police arrested Gavin Jacob Manasco, 18, of West Orange on a charge of felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He suffered some minor scrapes and was cleared at a hospital before being taken to Orange County Jail.

Bond was set at $25,000 by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins. He was not listed on the online jail roster Wednesday evening.