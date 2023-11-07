Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off soon; see the details Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Shoppers will soon see a familiar sight as Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off.

The Salvation Army will have kettles placed at the Walmarts at Memorial Boulevard and Twin City Highway and at Hobby Lobby.

The kettle season begins Nov. 18 and ends Dec. 23, and the Salvation Army does not ring on Sundays, Major Ken Fagan said.

“The main purpose is to allow us to provide for families who are in need,” Fagan said. “Should there be excess revenue, we will use it throughout the year to provide assistance in Port Arthur and Mid County.”

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering at a Salvation Army kettle stand in Port Arthur can call Cayla Morris at 409-983-2229.

The Salvation Army is no longer taking Angel Tree applications for families in need, but the public is able to adopt an Angel and purchase gifts for a child in need. The list of Angel Tree locations is not available as of Tuesday, Fagan said.