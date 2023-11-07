RESULTS — Voters cast ballots for local school, council and other issues Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Jefferson County voters made their Election Day wishes known Tuesday for the Constitutional Amendment Election across Texas and general and special elections in Mid County.

Local items decided included:

Port Neches

The City of Port Neches had two seats up for election and a special election for the use of a portion of sales tax to be used for streets.

Two people were vying for the Place 3 seat previously held by John Davenport. The candidates included Mike Beaty and Jim Wallace.

Wallace was the leading vote getter with 1,110 (58.79 percent), compared to 778 (41.21 percent) for Beaty.

Place 5 Councilman Terry Schwertner did not draw any opponents and also earned re-election

There was also a Port Neches Special Election. The reauthorization of a local sales and use tax in the City of Port Neches at the rate of one-fourth of one percent, (.25 percent) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets was on the ballot.

The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Port Neches voters approved the measure with 1,562 registered in favor of the proposition and 395 voted against it.

There was also a Port Neches-Groves ISD General Election.

There were two contested races for trustees seats.

School Board Trustee Place 6 candidates were Brenda Duhon and Melanie Plaia Miller.

Incumbent Dallon James did not run for reelection.

Duhon was the top vote getter with 2,042 votes, compared to 959 for Miller.

School Board Trustee Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort drew an opponent, Jordyn Collida.

Lefort won re-election with 2,160 votes, compared to 598 for Collida.

In the Sabine Pass ISD Special Election, Proposition A called for ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.05135 per $100 valuation in Sabine Pass Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 4.48 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $681,590.

The measure passed with 37 for and 20 against.

In Jefferson County Water Control & Improvement District No. 10, the issuance of $3,700,000 of Jefferson County Water Control & Improvement District No. 10 unlimited tax bonds and levying the tax to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds to pay for and finance the design, construction and equipping of the wastewater collection, transportation and treatment facilities of the district was on the ballot.

It passed with 320 for yes and 111 for no.