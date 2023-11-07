Junior high student detained after students threatened, district reports Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

VIDOR — Local educators reported Tuesday that a junior high school students was detained for making threats directed, in part, at area students.

According to Vidor Independent School District Superintendent Jay Killgo, the district became aware of a Vidor junior high school student expressing intent to harm other students.

“An investigation was conducted, proper law enforcement agencies were notified and the student was detained,” Killgo said in a release.

“The school district has notified the parents of those students we know may have been a target of the threat. We appreciate the individuals who came forward to report the incident.”

Killgo said he wants to take this opportunity to remind students, staff and members of the community to always report anything that seems concerning.

“We are confident that the threat is contained,” he said. “The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance, and Vidor ISD remains committed to providing a safe school environment.”