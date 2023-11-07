Investigators working suspicious fire at vacant home Monday night Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

ORANGE — The cause of a fire that damaged a home in Orange is under investigation and deemed suspicious.

Orange Fire Marshal Randall Ener said the fire was reported at approximately 7 p.m. Monday at 655 Gardenia Avenue, which is in the Roselawn Subdivision.

Ener said when firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof in two areas.

The home had been vacant for some time due to previous storm damage and was unoccupied, according to authorities.

There were no utilities to the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Ener said it is of suspicious nature.