Groves leaders announce planned water outage details for Wednesday Published 11:28 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

GROVES — The City of Groves Public Works Utilities Division will have a planned water outage impacted a “limited area of the city” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to city leaders.

This outage is necessary to repair a 10-inch water main and will impact approximately 60 residential customers.

Streets that will be impacted include: • 6900 block of Capitol, 6900 block of Hansen • 4600 & 4700 blocks of Pine Top • 6900 block of Washington • 4000 – 4700 blocks of Wilson

Customers will be notified by door hanger as well as phone calls. All effort will be made to return water service to this area as soon as possible; however, customers should prepare for this interruption by storing water and/or making alternate arrangements for water during the entire planned outage period.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we make improvements to our system. Please contact the Utilities Division at (409) 960-5704 if you have any questions,” a release from the city said.