Vidor area home suffers major fire damage

Published 9:43 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By PA News

VIDOR — A local home suffered major damage in a house fire last week.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 was called at approximately 6:11 a.m. Thursday to the structure fire in the 200 block of Real Road. When authorities arrived they found the single story, single family residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing, according to information from the Orange County ESD No. 1.

The home suffered major damage.

Officials said no injuries were reported during the firefighting operation.

ESD No. 1 received assistance from ESD No. 2 and 3.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

