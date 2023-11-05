Transportation department outlines lane closures along SH 87 this week in Sabine Pass

Published 12:02 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By PA News

Sabine Pass motorists needs to be aware of upcoming lane closures, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said alternating lane closures along SH87 from Broadway to one mile north are planned Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be performing roadway maintenance.

TxDOT also announced that U.S. 69 northbound from Dowlen to SH 105 in Beaumont will be closed overnight starting at 8 p.m. Sunday and ending at 5 a.m. Monday due to construction.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

 

