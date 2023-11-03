Walmart celebrates renovations, outreach in Port Arthur Published 11:02 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Local nonprofits celebrated a funding boost, Mayor Thurman Bartie touted the benefits to Port Arthur and local shoppers are enjoying plenty of new options.

Those were some of the benefits celebrated Friday morning during the ribbon cutting for the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 8585 Memorial Blvd.

Walmart Academy Coordinator Samantha Tezeno emceed the event, which included an opening prayer by Oliver Price, National Anthem by Pastor Kenneth Ray Bean Sr. and presentations from Bartie, store manager Doug Savant and marketing manager Dana Durio.

Walmart made three check presentations, which included $3,500 to Bethel Temple of Deliverance, $500 to New Beginnings Ministry and $2,000 to Nederland Rotary.

Store leaders stress the recent Port Arthur Supercenter remodel solidifies Walmart’s commitment to providing customers with a “seamless, high-quality shopping experience.”

In addition to the check presentations, Coke, Pepsi, Kellogg’s, Little Debbie, General Mills and other vendors provided snacks, beverages and keepsakes for customers to enjoy.

The full store remodel includes: