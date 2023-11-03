Port Neches-Groves rides tremendous start to dominant regular season-finale performance Published 9:49 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

PORT NECHES — Blair Chatagnier rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns in just the first quarter as Port Neches-Groves quickly took the sting out of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets en route to a 41-7 win Friday night to wrap up the regular season.

The Indians (9-1 overall, 7-0 district), who had already wrapped up the division title, scored just 13 seconds into the game and never looked back.

The Indians led 28-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at halftime.

PNG had 293 yards of offense over the first two quarters, while the Yellow Jackets had just 20 yards in the first half.

With the division title locked up and the game well in hand, PNG rested its starters before next week’s first-round playoff game against Brenham at The Reservation.

Chatagnier opened the scoring, racing 49 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.

Before the quarter was over, Chatagnier added TD runs of 6, 8, and 59 yards to push PNG’s lead to 28-0. Chatagnier would not touch the ball after the first quarter.

“My dad (Ron) has the school record with six touchdowns,” Chatagnier said. “I wanted that record, but they told me to get it next week during the playoffs.”

PNG added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter as Caden Naquin scampered in from 14 yards out before quarterback Connor Bailey found Kate Schexnaider in the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard TD pass.

The only thing that went wrong for the Indians was a bobbled snap on the extra point that prevented Giovanni Oceguera from going 6-for-6 on PATs.

“We wanted to build some momentum heading into the playoffs,” PNG coach Jeff Joseph said. “We came out strong and made some big plays.”

Galena Park (3-7, 1-6) got on the board with the opening drive of the second half, snapping the shutout on a 23-yard run by Joshua Williams.

The PNG defense stiffened after that, and the Indians used ball control to run out the clock.

“We are able to get several players in the game tonight,” Joseph said. “They earned their chances and they really came through.”

The Indians had 345 yards of offense for the game, while holding the Yellow Jackets to 139.

PNG now sets its sights on Friday’s game against the Brenham Cubs.

“I really don’t know much about them,” Joseph said. “But I’m going to get right to work watching film and getting ready for them.”

PNG 41, Galena Park 7

Galena Park 0 0 7 0 — 7

PNG 28 13 0 0 — 41

First Quarter

PNG – Chatagnier 49 run (Oceguera kick), 11:43.

PNG – Chatagnier 6 run (Oceguera kick), 5:53.

PNG – Chatagnier 8 run (Oceguera kick), 3:10.

PNG – Chatagnier 59 run (Oceguera kick), 0:57.

Second Quarter

PNG – Naquin 14 run (kick failed), 6:45.

PNG – Schexnaider 3 pass from Bailey (Oceguera kick), 2:19.

Third Quarter

GP – Williams 23 run (Flores kick), 8:33.

— Written by Pat Murray